Politics over who hoist flag on Independence Day in Delhi is unfortunate, says Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over who hoists the flag at the Delhi government's Independence Day ceremony, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there should be no problem with an elected minister doing it.
The Delhi government's general administration department has refused to follow the order of minister Gopal Rai, to make arrangements for Education Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag, as per a letter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the LG.
However, the LG office has maintained that no letter from Kejriwal has been received, who is in judicial custody in an excise policy case,
Tihar jail authorities have said that the CM's letter was not sent to the LG because it was not permitted according to prison rules.
Replying tothis statement by the Tihar jail authorities, Sisodia said that it is "very unfortunate" that "such petty politics" is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.
"I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes a letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the LG's office. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the lt. Governor asks Tihar officials not to send it to him," Sisodia added.
He further said that the LG's office should ideally have asked the Tihar Jail director general's office to send Chief Minister Kejriwal's letter. But, they haven't done that. People like Sukesh are beloved to them. Expecting constitutional norms from the LG and his boss is meaningless.