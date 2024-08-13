Politics over who hoist flag on Independence Day in Delhi is unfortunate, says Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over who hoists the flag at the Delhi government's Independence Day ceremony, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there should be no problem with an elected minister doing it.

The Delhi government's general administration department has refused to follow the order of minister Gopal Rai, to make arrangements for Education Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag, as per a letter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the LG.

However, the LG office has maintained that no letter from Kejriwal has been received, who is in judicial custody in an excise policy case,

Tihar jail authorities have said that the CM's letter was not sent to the LG because it was not permitted according to prison rules.

Replying tothis statement by the Tihar jail authorities, Sisodia said that it is "very unfortunate" that "such petty politics" is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.