Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi police files affidavit in SC opposing bail for Bibhav Kumar

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kumar, noted that the chargesheet had already been filed. In response, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, indicated that a counter-affidavit was required. Singhvi, humorously, remarked that the chargesheet itself served as the best counter.

The Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and including Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Dipankar Dutta, will continue hearing the matter on August 27. The court directed, “The counter-affidavit must be filed (by Delhi Police) on or before August 21. A rejoinder, if any, from Kumar should be filed by August 24. The matter will be listed on August 27.”

On August 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Kumar, questioning whether such behavior was acceptable for someone working in the Chief Minister’s residence. "Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM's residence." the court said.

The court expressed its shock at the details recorded by the Delhi High Court.

The bench stated, “You are right, we grant bail to murderers and killers. But here look at the FIR. If this kind of person cannot influence witness then who can? He doesn't seem ashamed we think.”

Justice Kant, leading the bench, issued notice to the Delhi Police and requested a detailed response, scheduling the next hearing for August 7.