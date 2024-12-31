A year of challenges change & characters

NEW DELHI: As the national capital bids adieu to 2024, it’s been a year marked by significant developments in politics, infrastructure, education, and law and order. The AAP saw many of its top leaders getting out of jail in liquor policy case.

However, it faced a few debacles, too. None of its candidates could win a Lok Sabha seat, and Arvind Kejriwal had to leave CM chair after a Supreme Court judgment barred him from entering office or signing files.

Consequently, Atishi became CM. Delhi will go to polls in February next year and the political landscape got heated up with defections, accusations and counter-accusations.

On the infrastructure front, the city witnessed major upgrades, including the expansion of the metro network, inauguration of new flyovers, and renovation of key roads. However, the city’s perennial problems of traffic congestion and pollution persisted, despite efforts to promote public transport and green initiatives.