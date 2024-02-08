Left Front and DMK to stage protest against Centre in Delhi on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Kerala's Left Front and Tamil Nadu's DMK will stage separate protests in Delhi on Thursday against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states.

The LDF's protest, to be led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has the support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Left front ministers, legislators and parliamentarians will take part in the protest that will begin at 11 am on Thursday.

The Centre's discrimination against Kerala and the resultant financial crunch has forced the state to resort to the protest path, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday alleging that the Union government's actions have weakened cooperative federalism.

The DMK's 'black shirt' demonstration to be led by senior leader T R Baalu will be held near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to protest against the Centre over 'non-allocation' of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget 2024-25. The protest will begin at 10 am.

The DMK accused the saffron party-led dispensation at the Centre of 'partiality' as Tamil Nadu was not appropriately funded to tackle the situation arising out of damage caused by the recent cyclone, rains and flood.