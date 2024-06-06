Delhi water crisis: SC directs Himachal to release excess water, asks Haryana to facilitate flow

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi, which is grappling with water crisis.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government has no objection and is willing to release the surplus water available with it.

The bench directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of surplus water released by Himachal Pradesh so that it reaches the national capital.

The apex court made it clear that there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government.