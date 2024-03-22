PIL in Delhi HC seeking removal of Kejriwal from the post of CM

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by one Surjit Singh Yadav, National President of Hindu Sena. He said that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be permitted to continue in public office. "Kejriwal's continuation on the post will not only lead to obstruction of due process of law and disrupt the course of Justice, but also would lead breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the State," he said that his PIL.



It is immediately unclear and uncertain as to when the matter would come up for hearing, but experts and sources in the HC told this newspaper that the matter would come up later after Holi vacation.



Yadav further prayed to the HC that if he (Kejriwal) is allowed to do so, any material, irrespective of its secretive nature, would have to be scanned thoroughly by the prison authorities before it reaches Kejriwal's hands and such an act would amount to direct breach of oath of secrecy administered to the CM under the Third Schedule of the Constitution.