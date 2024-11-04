SC expresses concern over Delhi's pollution level on Diwali, says firecracker ban hardly implemented

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over high pollution levels in Delhi during Diwali festival, the Supreme Court took exception to the violation of court orders and said its directives on firecrackers ban were "hardly implemented".

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih referred to newspaper reports mentioning a considerable violation of court orders and sought the Delhi government's response on "perpetual ban" on firecrackers in the national capital.

The top court asked the Delhi government and the police on the steps that were taken to implement the orders completely banning manufacture, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital and the action they have taken against the violators.

"We want the Delhi government to immediately respond as to why this has happened. We want all the orders to be placed on record banning the sale, manufacture and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi. We are also issuing notice to the Delhi police commissioner on the action police has taken so far against the violators and the steps it is taking to implement the orders of the court," the bench said.

It directed the Delhi government and police commissioner to file their responses within a week saying, "there cannot be any dispute that the orders of the court banning firecrackers were hardly implemented".

"Firecracker bursting was the major cause of pollution during Diwali and if the orders of the court are not implemented, it will be a chaotic situation," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, appearing for the Centre, and the counsel for Delhi government.

It posted the matter for further hearing on November 14 for compliance of its directions.