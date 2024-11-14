DUSU poll results to be announced on November 21

NEW DELHI: After a nearly two-month delay, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2024 election results are going to be declared on November 21, according to a university official.

Initially, the results were scheduled for September 28 but were delayed due to defacement issues that prompted judicial intervention.

The elections were held on September 27. Out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters, 51,379 students cast their votes this year, marking the lowest turnout in at least 10 years.

The election resulted in widespread defacement of public spaces by campaigning materials. The Delhi High Court (HC) took cognisance of the matter and stayed the results until all defacement issues were addressed.

However, the HC, in a ruling on Monday, conditionally lifted the stay, allowing the counting to proceed if all campaign-related defacement was cleaned up. The court has allowed the university to announce the results on or before November 26, contingent on these conditions.The DU official said, “Preparations are underway for the November 21 counting. Most of the cleaning work has already been completed. The EVMs and ballot papers will be opened in the presence of the Election Commission’s team to maintain transparency.”