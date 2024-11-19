"Delhi barely liveable": Shashi Tharoor criticises Centre over Delhi air pollution

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the central government over the severe air pollution in the national capital and said that Delhi is the most polluted city in the world, making it nearly uninhabitable from November to January and barely liveable throughout the rest of the year.
Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was "unconscionable" that the government had witnessed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi for years without taking adequate action.
Sharing a list of 'Most Polluted Cities' in their ranking, Shashi Tharoor posted on X, "Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it."
"I have run an Air Quality Round Table for experts and stakeholders, including MPs, since 2015 but gave up last year because nothing seemed to change and no one seemed to care. This city is essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely liveable the rest of the year. Should it even remain the nation's capital?" said Tharoor.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI (Air Quality Index).
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.
At such high AQI levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.
As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam continues to float in sections of the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.
Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct the classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR.
In Haryana, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, announced that, as per directives from the Director of Secondary Education Haryana and after assessing the Air Quality Index (AQI) situation, all physical classes up to the 12th standard in Gurugram district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23, or until further notice.
Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.
Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.