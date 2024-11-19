"Delhi barely liveable": Shashi Tharoor criticises Centre over Delhi air pollution

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI (Air Quality Index).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high AQI levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

As the pollution level continues to remain high, a thick froth of toxic foam continues to float in sections of the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage.