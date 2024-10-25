'Lady Don' wanted in Delhi's Burger King murder case nabbed in UP

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau in connection with the murder of a man at Burger King in Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi, an officer on Friday said.

Annu Dhankar, who police referred to as 'Lady Don', was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhankar, a proclaimed offender, had been evading arrest since the murder that took place on June 18 at a fast food joint.

"Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

On June 18, around 9. 30 pm, three men arrived at the outlet in Rajouri Garden on a bike. One of them remained outside, while two went inside and fired around 20-25 rounds of bullets at Aman, who was sitting with a woman inside, from close range. The man died on the spot.

During investigation, Annu Dhankar emerged as woman who had lured Aman through social Media to be friends with her and was sitting with him at the eatery when he was shot dead.

"On October 24, the team received input about Annu Dhankar near the Indo-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. She was traced and apprehended there," the DCP said.