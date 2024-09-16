AAP leaders go into huddle to pick new Delhi CM, political affairs committee meeting in evening

NEW DELHI: The AAP has scheduled a series of meetings, including that of its political affairs committee, on Monday evening to decide on a new chief minister for Delhi, a day after Arvind Kejriwal's surprise announcement of quitting the post.

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reached Kejriwal's official residence to discuss with him the names of probables for the chief minister's post, AAP leaders said.

The AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi chief minister's residence later in the evening.

Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, some MLAs from the reserved category, including Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla, as well as the AAP supremo's wife Sunita Kejriwal, were making the rounds as probables for the post.