AAP drowned due to liquor policy, focus on money: Anna Hazare

MUMBAI: As the BJP on Saturday headed to capture the Delhi seat of power after more than 26 years, activist Anna Hazare, once a mentor to Arvind Kejriwal, said the AAP "drowned" due to the liquor policy and its focus on money.

In a jibe at Kejriwal, the anti-graft activist further said a candidate's character should be clean and he should know the virtues of sacrifice.

The Aam Aadmi Party, born from Hazare's anti-corruption crusade, is trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party as votes are being counted for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls held earlier this week.

Trends and results on the Election Commission website showed the BJP ahead in 48 seats and the AAP in 22.

AAP veteran and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from Jangpura while party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was defeated from the New Delhi seat.