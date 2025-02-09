Atishi danced as Kejriwal's 'ploy to engineer her defeat failed': Anurag Thakur

LUCKNOW: Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday alleged that outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi danced after coming to know that Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal's "ploy to engineer her defeat had failed".

Thakur was commenting on a leaked video clip purportedly showing Atishi dancing after her victory from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

The defeat has revealed the fissures in top AAP leaders, Thakur said.

Atishi was among the select AAP leaders who won the polls as others, including Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sidodia, lost the polls.

"Look at the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, (he) came into politics by climbing upon the shoulders of Anna Hazare, finished him off, then formed his own party. He then finished off the founding members of his party," Thakur alleged.

Kejriwal's team worked against senior AAP leaders and ministers, but ultimately Kejriwal got the taste of his own medicine, he said.

"Atishi ji's name was missing from the election banner, poster and the entire (poll) campaign. Attempts were made to defeat her in her assembly constituency and that is why you saw her dance in the leaked video," Thakur said.

Thakur said Atishi was expressing her "happiness" over the defeat of the former chief minister and former deputy chief minister like other Delhiites.

"They wanted to put the blame of the liquor scam on Sisodia, but we had said even then that Kejriwal is the kingpin. The court punished him and he is currently on bail," Thakur said.

Responding to a question, he said, "The one who was trying to finish his own people internally, that gentleman himself got finished. Now, how loud will be the rebellious tones, wait for a few more days. Because this dance that you have seen is not just about winning one assembly (seat)."

"It was an indication in this direction, that you have put in a lot of effort, now let's see what happens next," he added.