With 'Delhi model' rejected, AAP faces pressure to redefine Punjab approach, say experts

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party will have to work out a "Punjab- specific model of development" to improve its performance in the only state where it is now in power following the rejection of the "Delhi model" in the assembly polls in the national capital, political observers said on Sunday.

After the Arvind-Kejriwal-led outfit's rout in the Delhi polls, the opposition parties are likely to turn more aggressive and assertive to take on the AAP in Punjab where the state assembly polls are due in 2027.

The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls.

Political observers said after the AAP's debacle in Delhi, it now faces a challenge in keeping the party consolidated in Punjab and improve its performance in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 of total 117 assembly seats. It had come to power while showcasing the "Delhi model of development", promising freebies like free electricity, Rs 1,000 per month for women, better health care facilities and improvement in the education sector.

Ronki Ram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair professor of political science at Panjab University, here said the people of the national capital rejected the AAP's "Delhi model" as they did not find it sustainable.

And in Punjab, the same model is being followed by the party, he said.

"If people of Delhi did not support that model then why would people of Punjab support it," said Ronki Ram.