Delhi CM Atishi tenders resignation to Lt Governor day after AAP’s election defeat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi tendered her resignation to Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Sunday, a day after the party's defeat in the assembly elections.

Officials said Atishi submitted her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas.

Saxena asked the AAP leader to continue in her position as the CM till the formation of the new government, Raj Niwas said.

On Saturday, AAP suffered a heavy defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP secured 22 seats, while the Congress once again failed to win any seat in the Feb. 5 election.

The BJP is expected to stake its claim to form the government next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the US, party leaders said.

Atishi took office as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned amid corruption allegations.

While AAP’s senior leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost their seats, Atishi retained the Kalkaji constituency in a three-way contest against the BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba.