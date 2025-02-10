An idea that frittered away

The middle class’ exodus

Delhi’s middle class has long played the role of a kingmaker in the capital’s volatile political landscape, swinging between parties depending on governance performance and electoral promises.

In previous assembly elections, this influential demographic stood firmly behind the AAP, drawn by its focus on civic services, anti-corruption rhetoric, and welfare measures. But in 2025, the very same voters turned their backs on Arvind Kejriwal’s party, leading to AAP’s biggest electoral setback since its inception.

According to a survey by CVoter, the income groups in the bracket of Rs 20,000-50,000, Rs 50,000-1,00,000, and more than Rs 1,00,000 favoured BJP.

For over a decade, Delhi’s political pulse followed a predictable pattern—AAP dominated state elections, while the BJP maintained its grip in Lok Sabha contests.

The middle class, particularly in South and West Delhi, proved instrumental in these shifts, rallying behind Narendra Modi’s leadership at the national level while favoring Kejriwal’s governance model locally. However, this time, their dissatisfaction with AAP’s performance outweighed any lingering loyalty, shifting the balance decisively in BJP’s favour.

At the heart of this shift lay a growing sense of disillusionment. AAP’s rise to power was fueled by its promise of a clean, transparent government that prioritized efficiency and service delivery. Free electricity, subsidized water, and improved public services once formed the backbone of its appeal. But over the years, the sheen wore off.

Civic infrastructure crumbled, governance paralysis set in due to repeated clashes with the lieutenant governor, and corruption allegations dented AAP’s credibility. The very middle-class voters who had propelled the party to power in 2015 and 2020 now felt shortchanged, questioning whether the government had truly delivered on its promises.

Compounding this frustration was a growing perception that AAP’s welfare schemes disproportionately favored lower-income groups while leaving the salaried middle class out in the cold.

While slum dwellers, migrant workers, and daily wage laborers – AAP’s most loyal voter base – continued to benefit from targeted subsidies and cash transfers, many in the middle-income bracket felt neglected. Their concerns – rising cost of living, failing civic amenities, and worsening public infrastructure – were either unaddressed or drowned out by AAP’s welfare-first narrative. The growing disconnect reached a tipping point in 2025.

Adding to the BJP’s advantage was its strategic economic positioning. Just weeks before the elections, the Centre announced major tax breaks and salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission, directly appealing to Delhi’s large pool of government employees and salaried professionals. This fiscal relief, combined with Modi’s promise of governance stability and economic growth, gave middle-class voters a clear incentive to switch sides.

BJP’s campaign capitalizsd on these shifting sentiments, crafting a narrative that highlighted AAP’s alleged administrative failures and corruption scandals. The party also expanded its outreach to key voter blocs – Uttarakhandis, Poorvanchalis, and urban villagers – further consolidating its middle-class support.

By contrast, AAP struggled to shake off the perception that it had lost its governance edge, with repeated controversies and internal turmoil overshadowing its message.

In the end, the election results told a clear story. While AAP retained significant backing from Delhi’s poorer sections – particularly among Dalit and slum-dwelling voters – it suffered a major dent in middle-class support, proving costly in key constituencies.

A survey by the Dalit organization NACDOR in January indicated that despite a slight decline, Dalits continued to back AAP 44-33. However, this was not enough to offset the exodus of middle-class voters who had once formed the party’s backbone.

For AAP, the 2025 election loss serves as a harsh reality check. The party’s reliance on welfare politics, without adequately addressing the governance concerns of Delhi’s middle class, proved to be a fatal miscalculation. The very demographic that once championed Kejriwal’s brand of politics now saw a more stable alternative in the BJP. As the dust settles, AAP faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding trust and re-engaging with a voter base that has moved on.