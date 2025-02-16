Outgoing CM Atishi visits victims of New Delhi Railway Station stampede

NEW DELHI: Outgoing CM Atishi visited LNJP Hospital late Saturday night to meet persons injured in the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the incident, while Outgoing CM Atishi and AAP MLAs swiftly mobilised to assist victims.
Expressing grief over the incident, the AAP National Convenor expressed on ‘X’, stating: “The tragic death of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely saddening and painful. May God grant peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”
Atishi stated that officially, 15 people have been declared dead, and they were brought to the hospital in a lifeless state. The families of all the deceased have been informed. A similar number of injured individuals are also present here.
“This is a very tragic incident. The loss of lives cannot be compensated, but we will provide all possible assistance. Our two MLAs from this area, Punaradeep Sahni and Muhammad Aaley Iqbal, are present to help the victims,” she said.
Atishi further stated that she has directed the hospital administration that if any affected family needs any kind of assistance, they should inform our MLAs.
“If a family requires help with the last rites, needs to contact someone, requires transportation, or needs food and other arrangements, everything will be taken care of. Except for two individuals, all the deceased have been identified. I have met all the injured, and their treatment is progressing well. Four to five patients will soon be discharged. Prayers are being offered for the peace of those who lost their lives,” she added.
She added, “15 people were brought dead to LNJP Hospital, and an almost equal number of injured individuals are undergoing treatment. This is not the time for politics. At this moment, it is our responsibility - whether it is the Delhi government, the central government, the police, the Lieutenant Governor, or our party MLAs - to provide as much assistance as possible. We do not want to politicize this issue. For those who have lost their family members or are injured, we are here to help.”
Posting on X, Atishi stated: “Such an incident with devotees traveling for the Maha Kumbh is extremely tragic. Neither the central government nor the Uttar Pradesh government seems concerned about people’s safety. There are no proper arrangements in Prayagraj, nor are there adequate transportation facilities for devotees traveling from different parts of the country."
She urged the Railway Department to provide immediate assistance to the victims. Her condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident, and she prays that God gives them the strength to bear this loss.