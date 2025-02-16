Outgoing CM Atishi visits victims of New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Atishi further stated that she has directed the hospital administration that if any affected family needs any kind of assistance, they should inform our MLAs.

“If a family requires help with the last rites, needs to contact someone, requires transportation, or needs food and other arrangements, everything will be taken care of. Except for two individuals, all the deceased have been identified. I have met all the injured, and their treatment is progressing well. Four to five patients will soon be discharged. Prayers are being offered for the peace of those who lost their lives,” she added.

She added, “15 people were brought dead to LNJP Hospital, and an almost equal number of injured individuals are undergoing treatment. This is not the time for politics. At this moment, it is our responsibility - whether it is the Delhi government, the central government, the police, the Lieutenant Governor, or our party MLAs - to provide as much assistance as possible. We do not want to politicize this issue. For those who have lost their family members or are injured, we are here to help.”

Posting on X, Atishi stated: “Such an incident with devotees traveling for the Maha Kumbh is extremely tragic. Neither the central government nor the Uttar Pradesh government seems concerned about people’s safety. There are no proper arrangements in Prayagraj, nor are there adequate transportation facilities for devotees traveling from different parts of the country."

She urged the Railway Department to provide immediate assistance to the victims. Her condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident, and she prays that God gives them the strength to bear this loss.