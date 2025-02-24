Newly constituted Delhi Assembly's first session begins; CM Rekha Gupta first to be sworn-in as MLA

NEW DELHI: The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, marking the BJP's return to power after 26 years and its shift to the right side of the Speaker's chair.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn-in as the pro-tem Speaker and administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Raj Niwas before the session began.

As the senior-most legislator, Lovely will oversee the swearing-in of all newly elected MLAs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six Cabinet ministers. The remaining MLAs were sworn in thereafter.

The proceedings began with legislators singing Vande Mataram.