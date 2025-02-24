Seven hands on deck

Stepping into the Chief Minister’s Office, Rekha Gupta has her work cut out. Taking the reins of the city after over a decade of AAP rule, the BJP promises swift, systemic reforms in the capital’s education, healthcare, infrastructure, transport, water supply, environment, and justice system. In spite of an array of ‘welfare’ policies introduced by the AAP, gaps remain in crucial sectors.

The city roads, riddled with potholes, and mired by waterlogging and traffic continues to frustrate commuters. Public transport, despite the city expansive metro and bus networks, still struggles with last-mile connectivity, safety concerns, and inefficiencies. Meanwhile, water crisis intensifies every summer, with depleted groundwater levels and failing sewage treatment plants exacerbating the problem.

Unrestrained pollution looms large, with particulate matter density in air quality frequently touching hazardous highs. The Yamuna, a life-line to city’s water supply, remains heavily polluted despite repeated cleanup efforts. Additionally, there are persisting issues with legal infrastructure; crumbling courtrooms with inadequate amenities that require immediate attention.

As the new administration settles in, addressing these concerns will determine its outlook on delivering upon its promises of a ‘cleaner, safer, and more efficient’ Delhi.