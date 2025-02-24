Seven hands on deck

Stepping into the Chief Minister’s Office, Rekha Gupta has her work cut out. Taking the reins of the city after over a decade of AAP rule, the BJP promises swift, systemic reforms in the capital’s education, healthcare, infrastructure, transport, water supply, environment, and justice system. In spite of an array of ‘welfare’ policies introduced by the AAP, gaps remain in crucial sectors.
The city roads, riddled with potholes, and mired by waterlogging and traffic continues to frustrate commuters. Public transport, despite the city expansive metro and bus networks, still struggles with last-mile connectivity, safety concerns, and inefficiencies. Meanwhile, water crisis intensifies every summer, with depleted groundwater levels and failing sewage treatment plants exacerbating the problem.
Unrestrained pollution looms large, with particulate matter density in air quality frequently touching hazardous highs. The Yamuna, a life-line to city’s water supply, remains heavily polluted despite repeated cleanup efforts. Additionally, there are persisting issues with legal infrastructure; crumbling courtrooms with inadequate amenities that require immediate attention.
As the new administration settles in, addressing these concerns will determine its outlook on delivering upon its promises of a ‘cleaner, safer, and more efficient’ Delhi.
Another ‘education revolution’?
The AAP had entered office promising ‘far-reaching changes’ in school education. Whether it ‘revolutionised’ the education infrastructure by increasing fund allocation to nearly 25% of the budget is a question for posterity. But systemic changes did take place. Run-down school buildings without desks or chairs were replaced by renovated (if not new) classrooms. Curriculums were implemented to bridge learning gaps of primary and secondary level students.
Ashish Sood now takes charge of the education ministry, earlier held by former chief minister Atishi who took over after AAP old-timer Manish Sisodia was jailed in the alleged liquor policy scam.
The newly-anointed minister has a lot to do in terms of upgrading infrastructure, increasing teachers’ strength, providing adequate amenities to educators and students welfare.
BJP had left no stone unturned in ‘exposing’ the cracks in the erstwhile government’s education policies, accusing it of failing students and mismanaging public funds. Erstwhile leader of opposition Vijender Gupta alleged the much-publicised “education revolution” is nothing but a cover-up for corruption and negligence. Gupta flagged “high failure rates” among Classes 9 and 11 students, claiming that nearly 3 lakh students failed between 2022 and 2024 and were subsequently expelled.
Last year, the failing health of northeast Delhi schools went viral. Around 47 government schools in the district witnessed lack of adequate classrooms and essential facilities. Children of classes 6, 7 and 8 were made to attend classes only for two hours daily while students of classes 9 and 10 were asked to attend classes on alternative days.
While, a handful schools do not elucidate the entire picture of the city’s education, such grievous shortcomings must not go ignored. Until education reaches the last capital household, the government will be held accountable. Every student in the capital eagerly awaits realisation of the systemic changes proposed by the BJP.
Care for health?
Another much-touted ‘achievement’ of the AAP dispensation was changes in the healthcare sector. Yet Centre’s schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health insurance is yet to be adopted by the city administration. Over 6,00,000 families have been unable to access the financial and healthcare benefits under the scheme – an issue vehemently highlighted by the BJP in the run-up to the polls. The new administration is now responsible for ensuring swift and efficient enrolment in the scheme.
In addition, to ‘expand’ healthcare coverage, the nascent government has announced plans to restructure Mohalla Clinics, initially designed to provide accessible primary healthcare. There are proposals to increase the number of clinics while renaming them as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. However, it would require large land allocations at strategic locations to expand the service across the city.
Further, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and addressing issues related to medical training and security are key priorities. Reported inadequacies in hospital facilities and lapses in medical training highlight the need for improved security measures, enhanced resources, and better support for health professionals.
As far as patient-care is concerned, such measures may allay the ‘crisis’ in the sector. However, what about measures to keep people from turning patients? Over recent years, deteriorating air has led to increase in respiratory and cardiovascular ailments. Its health risks have prompted insurance firms to consider increasing health insurance premiums for city residents by 10% to 15%.
Shall we breathe easy?
The BJP, in its election manifesto, promised the ‘Clean Air Mission’ to bring down the city’s average AQI (Air Quality Index) to half by 2030. Time will tell whether the proposal will see light of day; the new government’s commitment to tackling environmental concerns will be determined by implementation of these promises.
In north Delhi’s Pitampura, PM2.5 levels increased from 60 in 2011 to 119 in 2015. For context, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that PM2.5 should be below an annual average of 10. Exposure to average annual concentrations of 35 or above is associated with a 15%higher long-term mortality risk, the WHO says.
In 2024, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category or below for 155 days. In November last year, parts of Delhi-NCR turned ‘gas chamber’ with the AQI above 700.
A recent WHO report says, of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, 13 are in India, with Delhi, its capital leading the list. The city air irreversibly damages the lungs of 2.2 million or 50% of Delhi’s children.
In November 2016, in an event coined as the ‘Great smog of Delhi’, air pollution spiked far, far beyond acceptable limits. Levels of PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter hit 999 micrograms per cubic meter; the safe limit: 60 and 100 respectively.
Will the River rejuvenate?
‘Clean Yamuna’ has been touted as a top priority ever since the Assembly polls were announced. A key poll plank for the BJP, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party bore the brunt of the government’s ‘failure’ to clean a ‘shrouded’ Yamuna. Despite much promises, very little was realised on the ground; and the River flowed.
Earlier, former water minister, Satyender Jain, advanced the Yamuna River cleaning deadline to 2023 from 2025. Kejriwal pushed it back to 2025. Then, L-G Saxena further extended it to 2026. While deadlines fail to address the ‘dying’ river, ‘threatening levels of ammonia’ in the Yamuna water heated up capital politics in the run-up to the elections.
According to recent reports of the Central Pollution Control Board, several sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city are incapable of processing the volume of waste water flowing into the Yamuna. On the other hand, most drains are directly dumping untreated water into the river. Most of Delhi’s 37 STPs are failing to meet the requisite standards, worsening pollution levels.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has identified several non-compliant STPs, including those at Coronation Pillar, Delhi Gate, Keshopur, SEN Nursing Home, Nilothi, Pappankalan, Kapashera, Yamuna Vihar (Phases I, II, and III), Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj, Molarband, and Ghitorni. These plants are unable to meet the prescribed water treatment standards, contributing to the deterioration of the river.
The situation is particularly concerning at Okhla, where a 12 MGD STP is entirely non-functional. This has led to direct discharge of waste water, with alarmingly levels of pollution, into the Yamuna
Meanwhile, as summer approaches, the city braces itself for water supply woes. With the Yamuna compromised as an effective source of potable water, and depletion and pollution of groundwater, the city is prone to acute water shortage.
In peak summers, the Delhi Jal Board struggles to meet the water needs of the city’s growing population. Pending maintenance of the pipelines, lack of connectivity to remote areas, and ever-depleting sources, forces residents into long queues in front of water tankers to fulfil basic necessities. The situation is worse in unauthorised colonies, where, lack of infrastructure makes water tankers a regular feature in summer months. And, despite struggle, residents are often left empty handed.
Illegal extraction of groundwater has led to severe depletion of the resource. Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the DJB to issue challans to over 500 hotels in Paharganj over illegal groundwater extraction.
Now, as the BJP assumes control, it faces the daunting challenge of ensuring consistent water supply across the capital.
Potholes and pitfalls
From arterial routes like Ring Road and Outer Ring Road to busy stretches such as Vikas Marg and NH-48, many of Delhi’s roads are plagued by potholes, broken stretches, and unfinished repair work. Areas like Lajpat Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, and parts of East Delhi have reported severe waterlogging after rains, making roads impassable. In multiple locations, road markings have faded, and flyover expansion joints are deteriorating, posing risks to commuters. Pedestrians, too, struggle with broken sidewalks and missing footpaths, forcing them onto the roads and increasing accident risks.
One of the primary causes of the city’s poor road conditions is inadequate maintenance. While agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), municipal corporations, and the National Highways Authority of India are responsible for different stretches, a lack of coordination often leads to delays in repairs. The ongoing road digging by multiple agencies, including those laying water and sewer lines, as well as telecom companies, further exacerbates the problem. Once dug up, many roads remain in a semi-repaired state for months.
Additionally, heavy rainfall worsens pre-existing issues. Poor drainage systems cause water to accumulate, leading to rapid deterioration of roads. Encroachments and illegal constructions on roadsides add to congestion, making traffic movement even slower. Unchecked rise in number of vehicles, despite policies encouraging public transport, has further stressed the infrastructure.
The new government will have to prioritise road maintenance as a key governance issue. The first challenge will be streamlining coordination between agencies responsible for road upkeep and ensuring accountability for delayed repairs. Strengthening drainage infrastructure will be crucial to tackling waterlogging and preventing further damage.
To the last mile?
How people move within a city plays a crucial role in its development. In Delhi, commuting often involves a mix of public transport and walking, but the experience is far from seamless. For instance, a commuter traveling from one part of the city to another may waits for nearly 40 minutes due to uncertain bus schedules, boards a bus only to change at another stop before completing the journey on foot. Along the way, they may encounter broken footpaths, open drains, poorly placed streetlights, and public toilets. Navigating through busy streets, overhead bridges, metro stations, and undefined pedestrian crossings can further complicate the journey, particularly for those with disabilities.
Delhi boasts India’s longest metro system and one of the largest bus fleets, including the country’s second-largest electric bus fleet. It was also the first state to introduce an aggregator policy for ride-hailing services. Despite such advancements, not all residents – regardless of gender, age, income, or ability – find public and non-motorised transport convenient or accessible, particularly during extreme weather.
To address these issues, the city aims to expand its bus fleet to 20,000, prioritising zero-emission vehicles and improving last-mile connectivity through initiatives like the Mohalla Bus Scheme.
Plans also focus on affordable transport options such as e-rickshaws and minibuses while enhancing pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, including shaded walkways, cycle stands, and designated lanes for buses and non-motor transport.
Ensuring safety and accessibility for women and marginalised communities should also be a priority. Gender-sensitive policies, such as requiring buses to stop for women, are being reinforced following reports of frequent violations.
The previous AAP government had set a target of 10,480 operational buses by the end of 2025, with 80% being electric. However, reaching this goal requires adding over 8,000 electric buses in the next year alone. By December 2024, Delhi had 7,454 buses on its roads, including 2,002 electric and 5,452 CNG buses. While progress has been made, challenges remain in ensuring a truly accessible and efficient public transport.
Clear legal hurdles?
From crumbling court infrastructure to a push for Advocate Protection Bill or raising lawyers’ insurance coverage from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, newly appointed Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra faces a mountain of challenges.
Lawyers have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating conditions of Rohini, Saket, Karkardooma, and Tis Hazari courts, demanding urgent intervention. Among the pressing issues on Mishra’s plate are land allocation for lawyers’ chambers, crumbling court buildings, inadequate washroom facilities, and the absence of emergency health services – all long-neglected grievances that require immediate redressal.
In a damning revelation, the Delhi High Court in January had pulled up authorities over the appalling condition of female washrooms in district courts across the city. Justice Sanjeev Narula, reviewing a recent fact-finding report, flagged severe hygiene lapses, lack of basic sanitation, and dysfunctional infrastructure, stressing urgent need for intervention. The bar associations have been entrusted with ensuring maintenance and accountability.
Rekha Gupta chief minister
General Administration
Services
Finance
Revenue
Woman & Child Development
Land & Building
Information & Public Relations
Vigilance Administrative Reforms
Planning
Ravinder Singh
Social Welfare
Welfare for SC & ST
Cooperative
Election
Kapil Mishra
Law & Justice
Labour
Employment
Development
Art & Culture
Language
Tourism
Parvesh Verma
Public Works Department
Legislative Affairs
Irrigation & Flood Control
Water & Gurudwara Elections
Manjinder Sirsa
Industries
Food & Supplies
Environment
Forest & Wild Life
Pankaj Singh
Health & Family Welfare
Transport
Information Technology
Ashish Sood
Home
Power
Urban Development
Education
Higher Education
Training & Technical Education