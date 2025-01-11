Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM face, challenges him to public debate

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP has picked former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and will soon make the announcement.

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister also challenged Bidhuri to a public debate.

"We have come to know from reliable sources that the BJP is going to name Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate in the next one or two days," Kejriwal claimed.

"There should be an open public debate between the chief ministerial candidates of the AAP and the BJP, whether it is Ramesh Bidhuri or anyone else," he said.

"Yes, we are challenging the BJP to a debate," Kejriwal said in response to questions from reporters.