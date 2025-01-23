Leaders who switched sides before polls may decide who comes to power in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Party-switchers are set to play a significant role in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress have fielded around 20 candidates who recently crossed over from rival parties. The decision to rely on these turncoats underscores the competitive nature of the February 5 polls, with all three parties vying for control of the 70 Assembly seats.
However, it is not expected to be smooth sailing for these candidates as they navigate new political setups. Challenges such as unease among party workers and scepticism from party loyalists have added to the pressure on these candidates to prove their mettle.
With elections drawing near, several prominent leaders from the AAP, BJP, and Congress have switched allegiances, hoping to revive or advance their political careers. Notably, the AAP welcomed several BJP leaders into its fold and promptly handed them tickets to contest the elections. Among them is Pravesh Ratan, contesting from the Patel Nagar (SC) seat against BJP’s Raaj Kumar Anand. Interestingly, Ratan and Anand faced off in the 2020 elections as candidates from opposing parties, with Anand then representing the AAP.
Other notable BJP defectors include Jitender Singh Shunty and Surinder Pal Bittu, now contesting on AAP tickets from Shahdara and Timarpur, respectively. Similarly, Brahm Singh Tanwar, BB Tyagi, and Anil Jha have joined the AAP and are contesting from Chhatarpur, Laxmi Nagar, and Kirari, respectively. Anil Jha’s candidacy in Kirari came at the expense of outgoing AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, who defeated Anil by a narrow margin in 2020.
The AAP has also embraced former Congress leaders, fielding Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, and Zubair Ahmed from Seelampur within days of their joining the party. Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to bring former Congress heavyweights like Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kailash Gahlot into its ranks. Lovely is contesting from Gandhi Nagar, while Gahlot is running from Bijwasan.
The BJP has also given tickets to former Congress leaders such as Raj Kumar Chauhan from Mangolpuri, Neeraj Basoya from Kasturba Nagar, and Tarvinder Marwah from Jangpura. On the other hand, the Congress has welcomed outgoing AAP MLAs Dharam Pal Lakra and Abdul Rehman, fielding them from Mundka and Seelampur, respectively. AAP councillor Rajesh Gupta, who joined Congress alongside Lakra, is now contesting from Kirari. Former AAP MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Haji Ishraq, now Congress members, are contesting from Bijwasan and Babarpur.
Political observers believe several of these new entrants could deliver surprising results. Congress leaders have expressed confidence in the prospects of Devender Sehrawat, Haji Ishraq, and Abdul Rehman.
The elections, which are expected to feature a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, will culminate with the counting of votes on February 8. The battle for Delhi promises to be intense, with the fate of party-hoppers potentially tipping the scales in the formation of the next government.