Leaders who switched sides before polls may decide who comes to power in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Party-switchers are set to play a significant role in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress have fielded around 20 candidates who recently crossed over from rival parties. The decision to rely on these turncoats underscores the competitive nature of the February 5 polls, with all three parties vying for control of the 70 Assembly seats.

However, it is not expected to be smooth sailing for these candidates as they navigate new political setups. Challenges such as unease among party workers and scepticism from party loyalists have added to the pressure on these candidates to prove their mettle.

With elections drawing near, several prominent leaders from the AAP, BJP, and Congress have switched allegiances, hoping to revive or advance their political careers. Notably, the AAP welcomed several BJP leaders into its fold and promptly handed them tickets to contest the elections. Among them is Pravesh Ratan, contesting from the Patel Nagar (SC) seat against BJP’s Raaj Kumar Anand. Interestingly, Ratan and Anand faced off in the 2020 elections as candidates from opposing parties, with Anand then representing the AAP.