BJP will free Delhi from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Rohingiyas if voted to power: Amit Shah

The home minister also alleged that the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership only told lies to the people and indulged in corruption.

"The entire Delhi is today struggling with supply of dirty water and waterlogging. The schools have been finished. There aren't adequate facilities in the hospitals," he alleged.

While the governance in Delhi under Kejriwal's AAP worsened over the past 10 years, states ruled by the BJP progressed due to the party's double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Shah also said the country has "blessed" Modi and made him the country's prime minister for the third consecutive term by reposing faith in him. It is because Modi does what he says, Shah said.