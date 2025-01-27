Development talk drowned in deluge of freebies in Delhi

Let this writer be not declared anti-poor, let me explain how the freebies are different from the public welfare schemes.In a Reserve Bank of India report in 2022, freebies have been defined as “a public welfare measure that is provided free of charge”. The report further stated that the freebies were different from public/merit goods such as health and education, expenditure on which has wider and for long-term benefits.

The difference between freebies and welfare schemes is not always clear, but a general way to distinguish them is by their long-term impact on beneficiaries and society. Welfare schemes have a positive impact, while freebies can create dependency or distortions.

The RBI report says, “Freebies are goods and services given free without any charge to the users. They are generally aimed at benefiting the targeted population in the short term.” The policy makers often see them as a way of luring voters or bribing them with populist promises.Welfare schemes, on the other hand, are well thought-after plans that aim to benefit the target population and improve their standard of living and access to resources.

One wonders why nobody is talking about clean airs in winters and potholes-free roads during the rainy season. More importantly, why nobody is asking questions about the same?

To supposedly allay the misery of citizens, who were made to wade through slush in the knee-deep potholes of Delhi roads day after during the rainy months, the AAP government had come up with what they thought was a great idea.