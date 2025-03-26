Rs 1,00,000 crore to ‘revive’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the BJP government’s first Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore after 27 years, focusing on infrastructure development, water, electricity, women’s safety, and empowerment, in the Assembly on Tuesday. Gupta’s speech — lasting two hours and 19 minutes — was a scathing criticism of the previous AAP government, holding Arvind Kejriwal’s party guilty of ignoring the city’s infrastructure.

She described the Budget “historic” and declared that the days of corruption and inefficiency were over.

“This is not an ordinary Budget. It is the first step to developing Delhi, which was ruined in the past 10 years. Delhi went down in every aspect of development in the past decade. The previous government ruined the economic health of the national capital like termites,” Gupta said.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, informed that the budgetary allocation rose by 31.5% from the previous year, and capital expenditure doubled to Rs 28,000 crore from Rs 15,000 crore in 2024-25.

The BJP government kept its poll promises by allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide Rs 2,500/month to eligible women, 50,000 additional CCTV cameras to enhance women’s safety, and set up Sakhi Hostels.

She said that Rs 1 lakh crore for the year 2025-26 would be financed from the following: tax revenue of Rs 68,700 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 750 crore, small savings loan of Rs 15,000 crore, central road funds of Rs 1,000 crore, centrally-sponsored schemes of Rs 4,128 crore, grant-in-aid from the Centre of Rs 7,348 crore and the remaining amount from the opening balance. Seventy-two percent of the Budget was allocated for revenue expenditure.