Rs 1,00,000 crore to ‘revive’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the BJP government’s first Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore after 27 years, focusing on infrastructure development, water, electricity, women’s safety, and empowerment, in the Assembly on Tuesday. Gupta’s speech — lasting two hours and 19 minutes — was a scathing criticism of the previous AAP government, holding Arvind Kejriwal’s party guilty of ignoring the city’s infrastructure.
She described the Budget “historic” and declared that the days of corruption and inefficiency were over.
“This is not an ordinary Budget. It is the first step to developing Delhi, which was ruined in the past 10 years. Delhi went down in every aspect of development in the past decade. The previous government ruined the economic health of the national capital like termites,” Gupta said.
Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, informed that the budgetary allocation rose by 31.5% from the previous year, and capital expenditure doubled to Rs 28,000 crore from Rs 15,000 crore in 2024-25.
The BJP government kept its poll promises by allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide Rs 2,500/month to eligible women, 50,000 additional CCTV cameras to enhance women’s safety, and set up Sakhi Hostels.
She said that Rs 1 lakh crore for the year 2025-26 would be financed from the following: tax revenue of Rs 68,700 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 750 crore, small savings loan of Rs 15,000 crore, central road funds of Rs 1,000 crore, centrally-sponsored schemes of Rs 4,128 crore, grant-in-aid from the Centre of Rs 7,348 crore and the remaining amount from the opening balance. Seventy-two percent of the Budget was allocated for revenue expenditure.
The government will focus on cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna, followed by clean drinking water, with Rs 9,000 crore allocated for related projects. “With the ‘Viksit budget, ‘Delhi is entering a new era of traffic-free expressways, seamless connectivity, elevated corridors, and a smart surveillance system,” she said.
The health sector got Rs 6,874 crore, prioritising wellness centres and expanding the Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme. The government also set aside Rs 210 crore for nutrient kits and an allowance of Rs 21,000 to expecting mothers.
The transport sector received Rs 12,952 crore, and the government allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links connecting the NCR.
The government set aside Rs 6,897 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Mahila Samridhi Yojana
An allocation of Rs 5,100 cr for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a flagship scheme focused on women’s empowerment promised before the Assembly elections
Matru Vandana Yojana
Rs 210 crore earmarked for Mukhyamantri Matru Vandana Yojana to support pregnant women and newborns. They would get Rs 21K and six nutrition kits
Women in distress
The monthly financial aid for ‘women in distress’ and those with disabilities will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, for which Rs 3,227 crore has been set aside
60 ‘CM Shri Schools’
Rs 100 crore has been allocated for 60 new ‘CM Shri Schools’, in line with PM Shri Schools. Special drives to instill business mindset among students will be taken