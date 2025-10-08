Coldrif cough syrup likely to be banned in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A blanket ban on the sale, distribution and storage of Coldrif cough syrup is likely to be imposed in the national capital after the syrup was linked to the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. The Delhi Drug Control Department (DDC) has directed all pharmaceutical stockists to submit detailed inventories of Coldrif and other cough syrups with similar chemical compositions.

Officials said manufacturers and retailers have also been ordered to furnish records to the respective drug inspectors as part of an ongoing crackdown on potentially toxic cough syrups. “We have initiated a special survey to trace the supply chain, including wholesalers and retailers selling these syrups,” an official from the DDC said.

More than 20 teams comprising drug inspectors, local administration and police personnel have been deployed across the city to inspect drug stores and seize suspicious consignments. The teams have been instructed to submit a detailed report to the Delhi Health Minister and Chief Secretary within the next few days.