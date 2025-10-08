Five children remain critical after contaminated cough syrup claims 20 lives

A police team from Chhindwara has reached Kancheepuram to arrest the owner of the company that produced the contaminated syrup. The Madhya Pradesh Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registered a case against the manufacturer.

Dr. Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup, has been arrested on charges of negligence. However, Indian Medical Association president Dr. Dilip Bhanushali defended Soni, arguing that systemic lapses by the pharmaceutical company and regulatory authorities also contributed to the tragedy.

Demanding immediate action on the actual culprits and adequate compensation for the affected families and the doctor who is a victim of defamation, the IMA on Monday had said they are concerned with the "incompetence and inadequacy of the drug regulatory system in the country and mishandling of this unfortunate incident.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syrup may have contained toxic chemicals, and authorities noted that the product should not have been prescribed to children under four years, yet was being sold freely.

In response, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken administrative action, suspending two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food & Drug Administration, and transferring Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya.

The Union Health Ministry said 19 samples of the syrup have been collected for testing. Of the 10 reports received so far, one failed quality standards, while the remaining met regulatory norms. The ministry has also initiated risk-based inspections of pharmaceutical units in six states to identify potential lapses in production and testing processes.