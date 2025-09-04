Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

NEW DELHI: The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres.

While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am.

According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am.

Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats.