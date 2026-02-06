Is help a ring away when you need it in Delhi? Not really

On the other end was a mental health helpline number listed on Google, one of several that promise support for people battling anxiety, depression or thoughts of self-harm in Delhi and NCR. For someone in emotional freefall, this moment—dialling a number, waiting for it to connect—can be the thin pause between despair and survival.

On Thursday, to assess accessibility, this newspaper dialled six helpline numbers commonly listed online—Kiran, Tele-MANAS, IHBAS, One Life Organisation, the Vandrevala Foundation and NIMHANS. Of these, only one answered.

“What happened? Please share,” the counsellor at One Life Organisation said gently, without rushing, without judgment.