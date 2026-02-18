'Almost ironic': Dwarka SUV crash victim's mother refuses to accept apology by accused's father

NEW DELHI: A day after the father of the 17-year-old accused in the fatal SUV crash in Delhi's Dwarka apologised to the victim's mother, saying he is "ready to abide by the judiciary's decision", she appeared to be in no mood to forgive him.

She said it was ironic that the accused's father chose to apologise 15 days after the accident and had not made any effort to reach out to her personally until now.

The accident occurred in the Dwarka area on February 3 when a speeding SUV, being driven by the 17-year-old boy who was filming a video for social media, collided with a motorcycle and a taxi.

A 23-year-old man, Sahil, was killed in the accident, while a cab driver was critically injured.

Speaking to PTI, the boy's father said he was away from the city on business when the accident took place.

"I was in Gorakhpur for work when I got a call on February 3 informing me that my son had met with an accident. I returned to Delhi immediately and received the details from the police," he said.

Expressing grief over Sahil's death, the father said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life.

"I sincerely apologise to the mother who lost her son. I am ready to seek her forgiveness and will follow whatever decision the law and judiciary make," he said.