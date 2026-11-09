A year after Red Fort blast, empty homes, shattered dreams and scars that refuse to heal

Memories of last year’s Red Fort blast lingered over a family in Delhi’s Shahdara, whose house was the only dark spot in the neighbourhood lit up with diyas and festive lights for Diwali on Sunday.

Ankush Sharma, 27, a jewellery trader, was among the many injured in the blast near Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed 15 people.

He was visiting the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandini Chowk when a Hyundai i20 car packed with ammonium nitrate and RDX went off at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the evening.

A year after the explosion, Ankush, who lost one eye and suffered hearing loss in one ear, is still struggling to recover. With nearly 50 per cent of his body affected, the 27-year-old can now walk a little, but remains largely confined to his home, with two to three more surgeries pending.

The sound of firecrackers and the sight of flames frighten him, bringing back memories of the explosion. His family, too, has been unable to return to normal life, watching him struggle with physical injuries and depression.

"His condition has improved only slightly. He cannot go outside or resume his earlier life. He is just 27, unmarried, and his career has come to a standstill. The entire family is broken seeing him like this," Pradeep Rathore, a family relative, said.

The family did not celebrate Diwali this year and even refrained from lighting diyas. Their house was the only one in the neighbourhood without festive lights, as the family continues to struggle with the psychological aftermath of the blast, Rathore said.