Delhi's updated Diwali air quality data reveals sharp pollution spikes, but gaps remain

Most of the missing air quality data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) monitoring stations on Diwali night has been updated, revealing dangerously high particulate matter levels in the early hours of Monday, with readings at some locations recording several times the prescribed limits.

However, gaps in the official pollution data persisted, with some particulate matter readings still unavailable and data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitoring stations remaining missing, raising concerns over the completeness and reliability of the air quality records, experts said.

At RK Puram, for instance, PM2.5 levels surged to 2,389 micrograms per cubic metre at midnight, nearly 40 times the prescribed limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, is a major pollutant of concern because of its harmful effects on human health.

PM10 concentration at the station touched 2,881 micrograms per cubic metre at the same time, against the permissible limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre.

At Anand Vihar, PM10 concentration peaked at 3,490 micrograms per cubic metre at 2 am on Monday, while PM2.5 levels reached 1,670 micrograms per cubic metre around the same time.

Ashok Vihar, which had earlier reported four hours of missing data, subsequently updated its readings. PM10 levels there peaked at 3,425 micrograms per cubic metre at 2 am, while PM2.5 concentration touched 2,589 micrograms per cubic metre around the same time.