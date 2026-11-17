The Delhi High Court has permitted two senior citizens to depose virtually from the US and the UK in a probate case, taking into account their health concerns over the severe air pollution in the national capital.

The court directed officials from the High Commission of India in London and the Consulate General of India in New York to remain present at the respective remote locations during the recording of their evidence.

The High Court allowed the application filed by the two persons aged 77 and 79 years who submitted that the evidence is likely to be recorded between October 2026 and January 2027, when Delhi-NCR ordinarily experiences severe air pollution.

The two applicants submitted that prolonged exposure to such conditions would pose a health risk to them as they are not accustomed to the climatic conditions prevailing in Delhi during this period and urged the court to permit them to record their evidence through video conferencing.

They said they are willing to appear physically in India in February or March 2027.

The application was opposed by the petitioner, who submitted that there is a possibility of witnesses being tutored during remote examination. It also cited issues related to the availability of the court record and relevant documents at the remote point, the procedure for obtaining signatures on the statements recorded during examination and the time difference between India and the countries in which the applicants reside.