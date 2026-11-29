NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed murder charges against five accused in the killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh at Kilokari village in Sunlight Colony on September 7.

The court observed that the prosecution's evidence prima facie established that the victim died after a “sustained and violent assault” by multiple persons. Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal of Saket courts said the material collected during the investigation was sufficient to pursue trial for murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.

The five accused against whom charges were framed are Bharat Kumar, 19, Deepanshu, 21, Ramzan Khan, 22, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Pramod, 26. Two other accused, Mannu and Vijay, were discharged by the court, stating that evidence did not establish their role in facilitating the assault. The trial for a juvenile accused will be held separately by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The case is scheduled for next hearing on January 4, when prosecution will produce evidence. Additional Public Prosecutor AT Ansari will represent the prosecution side.

The case pertains to the September 7 killing of Singh, who was allegedly beaten to death following a confrontation with a group of men after he objected to noise outside his residence in Sunlight Colony late on the intervening night of September 6 and 7.

Following the argument, the group entered the building and allegedly assaulted him on the third floor. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

The post-mortem report showed multiple external and internal injuries, including fractured ribs and a lacerated spleen. The cause of death was attributed to haemorrhagic shock because of blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen.