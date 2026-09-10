'It's become fashion for powerful to be arrogant': Rahul vows justice for slain Manipuri musician

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it had become a “fashion” in the country for the powerful to be violent and arrogant, as he vowed to fight hatred and seek justice for slain Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh.

Speaking at a memorial gathering for Singh at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said incidents like the “murder” of the musician were occurring too frequently and asserted that “we stand against it, will fight and defeat it”.

"It is something that has become a fashion these days that if you are powerful, you can be violent. If you are powerful, somehow you can be arrogant, somehow you can do whatever you feel like," Gandhi said.

Calling Singh’s death a tragedy on multiple counts, Gandhi said the musician was targeted because of where he came from and said the incident was also a tragedy for the people of Manipur.

"It is a tragedy on many counts. It is a tragedy that a young man has been murdered. It is also a tragedy that he was attacked for because where he was from, it is a tragedy for people of Manipur. People of Manipur have been facing huge tragedies again and again. It is a tragedy because his parents will never see their son again," the former Congress chief said.

"It doesn't matter whether it is a mistake or not. Whether he was killed or not, there was violence, hatred and arrogance in the act," he said.

Gandhi said violence should not be answered with violence, and urged people to respond by defending their values and expressing themselves rather than with anger and hatred.

He said Vikram Singh had become a symbol of love and affection and asserted that justice would be secured.

"We are extremely proud of him. We expect justice...we will get justice and we will not be scared or cowed down by violence," Gandhi said.

He also said the incident was part of a larger pattern of violence and threats against people from the Northeast and other communities.

"This is not a single incident. This happens now all the time. Sometimes it does not end in murder, sometimes it is a threat, it is happening too much in our country. It is happening to the Northeast people and other communities in the country. We stand against it, we will fight and and we will defeat it," Gandhi said.