‘He had a name, a family, a life that mattered’: Family of slain Manipuri musician seeks justice

The family of Manipur-born musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death outside his southeast Delhi home, on Tuesday appealed for justice and an impartial probe into his death, saying they wanted accountability, not revenge.
Speaking at a press conference at Manipur Bhawan, Singh’s wife Joshna Chongtham said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss of the 54-year-old musician.
“I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham. He was my husband, my child’s father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words,” she said.
Recounting the events of the night, Joshna said Singh went downstairs around 11.30 pm on September 6 to complain about a ruckus outside their apartment. He returned after some time, but was allegedly pursued upstairs by a group of men who assaulted him outside the apartment before fleeing.
Singh later complained of breathlessness and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, a law student. The family said his blood pressure had dropped sharply and he died around 6 am the following day.
According to police, Singh, a resident of Kilokari for more than two decades, was assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment building. The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the assault.
Seven men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the case, police said.
The family also appealed for an end to violence, urging that no other family should have to endure a similar tragedy.
“We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected, our grief be given dignity and justice be done,” Joshna said.
Singh’s body is currently at the AIIMS mortuary and will be taken to Manipur on Wednesday, the family said.
But at Manipur Bhawan, the focus was also on the life Singh had built over decades through music.
Singh was a lead guitarist of Manipur's legendary rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s and was regarded as one of the pioneers of the state's rock music scene. He began his career with a band called Ultra Vires before joining Phoenix and later the local band Eastern Dark.
After moving to Delhi around 2004, Singh continued to work as a musician and music teacher, conducting classes and workshops. His musical repertoire spanned Hindustani music, rock and roll and jazz, among other genres. He also worked with singer Mame Khan for around a decade and was associated with Coke Studio.
According to people who knew his work, Singh was a musician whose life was inseparable from the arts.
"He was a person who lived all his life amid art and music. He was a very versatile artist and touched almost every genre. His family is also a well-known family of artists in Manipur," said Michael Oinam, Singh's neighbour from Manipur.
Singh was the eldest of three brothers. His mother, Chongden Kamla, was a lead singer with All India Radio, Oinam said.
Members of the Northeast India Forum Against Racism, who were also present at the press conference, alleged that Singh's killing was an instance of racial violence and said the incident reflected the discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital.
A member of the forum said people from Manipur had come to Delhi to seek safety and build their lives, but continued to face violence and discrimination.
"They are killing us in Manipur, and they are killing us here. People come to Delhi for safety. Is this the India we want to live in, where citizens cannot live a life of peace with their families?" the member said.
A candle march was also taken out by residents and members of the community, who demanded strict action against those responsible for Singh's death.
The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), had condoled Singh's death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician.
It called the incident a senseless act of violence and urged authorities to ensure a swift, fair and thorough investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)