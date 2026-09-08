‘He had a name, a family, a life that mattered’: Family of slain Manipuri musician seeks justice

The family of Manipur-born musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death outside his southeast Delhi home, on Tuesday appealed for justice and an impartial probe into his death, saying they wanted accountability, not revenge.

Speaking at a press conference at Manipur Bhawan, Singh’s wife Joshna Chongtham said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss of the 54-year-old musician.

“I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham. He was my husband, my child’s father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words,” she said.

Recounting the events of the night, Joshna said Singh went downstairs around 11.30 pm on September 6 to complain about a ruckus outside their apartment. He returned after some time, but was allegedly pursued upstairs by a group of men who assaulted him outside the apartment before fleeing.

Singh later complained of breathlessness and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, a law student. The family said his blood pressure had dropped sharply and he died around 6 am the following day.