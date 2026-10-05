SC says Delhi police must create fear among offenders to prevent crimes against women

The Supreme Court on Monday said there was a need to create fear among those who commit crimes against women, observing that there was a perception that women were not safe in Delhi-NCR, particularly in certain vulnerable areas.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran made the observations while hearing a suo motu case on recent rape incidents in Delhi-NCR.

“We have to work together. We must ensure that every woman in Delhi-NCR should feel safe even at 11 pm whether travelling on the roads or the metro,” the bench said.

“What is important is to prevent a crime, not what you do after a crime is committed,” it observed, adding that the police needed to create fear among “goons and anti-social elements” who were prone to committing such offences.

The bench, hearing the suo motu case titled In Re: Recent rape incidents in Delhi NCR, said rape was “something which is not at all acceptable to any society”.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on crimes against minor girls and women across Delhi-NCR, observing that the cases pointed to a systematic failure on the part of law enforcement authorities.

The court had taken cognisance of the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi, the gangrape and murder of a teenage girl in the Swaroop Nagar area of the capital, and the sexual assault of a minor girl inside a moving sleeper bus.

In the bus case, the law enforcement agencies allegedly failed to intercept the vehicle as it travelled more than 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)