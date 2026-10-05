SC tells Delhi Police to be 'very harsh', create fear, fright among offenders to prevent crimes against women

NEW DELHI: While hearing a suo motu case on recent rape incidents in Delhi-NCR on Monday, the Supreme Court strongly told the Delhi Police that it needed to be "very harsh" against such offenders, stressing that every woman in the National Capital Territory must feel safe, whether walking or travelling by metro or road at 10 pm.
"You (Delhi police) need to get into action. If you have to be a little more strict, a little more harsh, do not hesitate. You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such offences. Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds of the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (If we commit such crimes, we will die), you will not be able to prevent such crimes," observed a two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The judges made these scathing observations in a suo motu case that the Supreme Court initiated over the increasing rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi-NCR.
"We are in a country like India. Merely putting things on paper is not enough. You need to get into action. There will be people who will raise a hue and cry about article 21 (Right to life) but you have to do your duty," the court told Delhi police.
The Court stressed that the authorities can be inconsiderate of such groups of people or organisations -- speaking for mistreatment of accused persons -- and can be very harsh in cracking down on dastardly criminals who commit rape.
The court further asked the Delhi Police to intensify surveillance across the city to nab and arrest those involved in such kinds of offenses and concentrate more on public places like bus stops, metros, railway stations, schools, colleges - North Campus, South Campus etc.
“Every girl who is molested is our sister, our mother. It is a huge challenge for the police department of NCT Delhi. Don’t allow such things to happen,” the apex court observed.
The court highlighted that if the Delhi Police acts and overcomes this challenge, it will be a big victory for the department.
"It's a huge task before you (Police) all. It’s a challenge. And the day you will overcome this challenge it will be a big victory for the department. People should not run away from you. They should come forward to meet you and talk to you. And your response should be such that it such repose confidence in the common man to talk to you," the court said.
On September 28, the apex court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old in a park, after expressing its displeasure over the recent incidents of sexual violence cases in Delhi-NCR.
The bench had earlier directed the apex court registry to register a suo motu public interest litigation in the matter and list it for hearing accordingly.
According to reports, on September 21, three men allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in South-East Delhi. It is alleged that the three posed as policemen.
It was also brought to the court's attention that at least 13 cases of sexual assault have been reported in the national capital in a month.
The Supreme Court had in its last hearing, said the rising crimes against women in Delhi-NCR highlight a systemic failure on the part of law enforcement and public administration in ensuring the basic safety of people.
The bench had said the right to live a fear-free life with dignity is an integral part of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.