SC tells Delhi Police to be 'very harsh', create fear, fright among offenders to prevent crimes against women

NEW DELHI: While hearing a suo motu case on recent rape incidents in Delhi-NCR on Monday, the Supreme Court strongly told the Delhi Police that it needed to be "very harsh" against such offenders, stressing that every woman in the National Capital Territory must feel safe, whether walking or travelling by metro or road at 10 pm.

"You (Delhi police) need to get into action. If you have to be a little more strict, a little more harsh, do not hesitate. You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such offences. Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds of the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (If we commit such crimes, we will die), you will not be able to prevent such crimes," observed a two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The judges made these scathing observations in a suo motu case that the Supreme Court initiated over the increasing rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi-NCR.

"We are in a country like India. Merely putting things on paper is not enough. You need to get into action. There will be people who will raise a hue and cry about article 21 (Right to life) but you have to do your duty," the court told Delhi police.