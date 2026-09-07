Delhi building collapse: MCD suspends five officials as toll rises; lookout notice issued against PG owner

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building housing a boys' PG in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

The order of the copy, accessed by PTI, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone.

The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular has been issued against the owner the paying guest accommodation.

As rescue operations entered their second day on Monday, a total of 12 people have been rescued so far.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Hariram Bansal and others in connection with the collapse and are trying to trace the building owner. The case includes charges related to culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others.

The Delhi Police has formed 10 teams to trace the building owner, who remains untraceable; the teams comprise personnel from the local district police, Special Staff and other operational units, with each team headed by an officer of Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend Bansal and have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.