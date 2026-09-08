'We're seeking justice, not revenge': Family of Manipuri singer killed in Delhi

The family of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was beaten to death outside his south Delhi home, appealed for justice and an impartial probe into his death, saying they wanted accountability, not revenge.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at Manipur Bhawan, Singh's wife said the family was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of the 54-year-old musician.

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words," she said.

The family also appealed for an end to violence, urging that no other family should have to endure a similar tragedy.

"We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected, our grief be given dignity and justice be done," Chongtham's wife said.

Singh, a resident of the Kilokari area for more than two decades, was assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff in the early hours of Monday after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in southeast Delhi, according to the police. The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the assault.