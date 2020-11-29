STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhagyalakshmi Temple becomes cynosure of 2020 Hyderabad civic poll narrative

During the beginning of the poll campaign, the State Election Commission ordered the government to stop receiving applications from rain affected people for Rs 10,000 relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Charminar Bhagya Lakshmi Mandir in old city during GHMC poll campaign in Hyderabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Charminar Bhagya Lakshmi Mandir in old city during GHMC poll campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

HYDERABAD: The Bhagyalakshmi temple located adjacent to the historic Charminar here became the cynosure during the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections with Union Minister Amit Shah offeringprayers after he landed here for the poll campaign.

The monument located in the southern part of the city popularly called "old city area" which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community.

This part of the city is a stronghold of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

Subsequently there were social media posts suggesting that it was at the behest of the State BJP chief B Sanjay Kumar's letter to the SEC, the aid was stopped.

Later, Kumar challenged that the Chief Minister should come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple, saying he is ready to take oath in the name of goddess in the presence of the CM.

Subsequently, the BJP leader went to the temple as part of the challenge.

TRS leaders alleged that the BJP leader ostensibly took up Bhagyalakshmi Temple as it is located in a communally sensitive area.

Political analyst and former MLC Prof Nageshwar said that by frequently visiting the temple the BJP is trying to polarise votes which unfortunately MIM also wants.

"The Bhagyalakshmi Temple is a controversial shrine. MIM is also opposing it (the temple) and number two is it is located in the Old City. The BJP wants to create a narrative of Bhagyanagar (for Hindus) versus Hyderabad (for Muslims). BJP does not have any agenda of governance. They just want to polarise votes. MIM does not have alternate agenda of governance. They want to polarise votes," Nageshwar said.

Telangana BJPs chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said it was the TRS which has made an issue out of Sanjay Kumar's visit to the temple in the old city.

KTR's repeated mockery of choosing that temple has raised questions in the minds of citizens of Hyderabad, Rao said.

"Does Hindus need MIM permission to visit temples in the old city? Will KTR and his father KCR decide which temple our party president should visit? The height of Muslim appeasement by TRS has led to Bhagyanagar Temple becoming the epicenter of this campaign," Rao, said.

When asked about Amit Shah's visit to the temple, he said it was to make a statement, that Hindus can't be suppressed or insulted for minority appeasement by parties like TRS.

When contacted, a senior leader of MIM said no temple existed at Charminar before 1969.

By visiting Bhagyalakshmi Temple, the BJP is trying to polarise voters.

