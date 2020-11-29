People angry with TRS, AIMIM 'alliance': Amit Shah claims Hyderabad will elect BJP Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home MinisterAmit Shah exuded confidence in the party's chances of winning in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Sunday. He not only said that the next Mayor of GHMC will be from BJP, but also added that the next Assembly elections in Telangana will be won by the saffron party.

Speaking to the media, Shah said, "Looking at the response to our roadshow I can confidently say, this time the BJP is not contesting the election to increase its seats or strengthen the party's base. It is clear from the response that this time after the elections, Hyderabad's Mayor will be from the BJP."

Shah said that Hyderabad has the capability to become a global IT Hub, if the infrastructure is developed up to the standards and central schemes for urban development are implemented properly by the GHMC.

​He blamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for poor functioning of GHMC. He promised that when BJP comes to power, it will ensure Hyderabad gets the status of a 'global IT hub'.

In view of the recent floods in Hyderabad, Shah blamed AIMIM for encouraging encroachment of stormwater drains and water bodies in the city . He also accused the TRS government of failing to take up desiltation of stormwater drains, resulting in flooding. Shah promised that all encroachments will be removed once a BJP Mayor is elected.

Pointing out that the area in front of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's house was flooded during the Hyderabad floods, he questioned as to why Rao or AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were not seen during the floods.

CM Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister, KT Rama Rao have been accusing the central government of not providing financial assistance to flood-hit Hyderabad.

Shah took a potshot at the CM saying that as he does not go to the Secretariat, he must not be knowing that the central government released approximately Rs 500 crore through SDRF to Telangana to deal with Hyderabad floods.

​He targeted both the TRS and AIMIM and questioned as to why only heirs are given the charge of heading the parties and if there are no talented people in Telangana for the job.

Shah said that the BJP wants to rid Telangana of dynastic politics and bring in democratic politics.

Shah reached Hyderabad on Sunday morning to take part in BJP's campaign for the high-decibel Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

He was received at the Begumpet airport by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, BJP in charge for GHMC elections and Rajya Sabha MP, Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leaders from party's Telangana unit.

From there he left for the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar he offered pooja amid high security. At the temple he was also joined by BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh.

To ensure no untoward incidents, hundreds of police personnel were deployed in and around Charminar, entire area around the temple was cordoned off, all entry and exit points surrounding the Charminar were blocked by the police.

Party supporters who reached the were kept behind barricades.

After the pooja, Shah proceeded to Warasiguda crossroads to participate in a road show which received a huge response from publi.

As a result the movement in road show had slowed down and it was cut short and later Shah headed to the party's state head office in Nampally, where he interacted with the media.