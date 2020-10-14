STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rains: Over 20,500 homes affected, 61 relief camps set up; central govt promises assistance

Non-stop rains for two straight days have claimed 18 lives so far, and brought a host of problems for the residents and others affected. 

Published: 14th October 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Non-stop rain for two straight days have battered Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Over 20,500 homes have been affected in Hyderabad as the city continues to reel under flood fury due to incessant showers, as per Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) latest bulletin.

As per the civic body's data, at least 61 relief camps hosting 684 people have been set up to deal with the aftermath of the situation, and food and other refreshments have been provided to over 1.5 lakh people so far.

The floods accompanied by the ongoing COVID pandemic have turned into a nightmare for residents as several residing in low-lying areas have made SOS calls for rescue operations as many suffering with the virus are currently stuck at home.

Caught in a Catch 22 situation, they have been unable to venture out to seek shelter due to the inundation and neither could they get shelter with neighbours due to fear of the infection spreading.

A family with a COVID patient at their home is wanting to evacuate as their ground floor home is flooded with water. Neighbours on the first floor reluctant to take them as they are affected," tweeted social activist Khalida Parveen, from Amoomat society.

Several of the rescuers were also in a fix on how to help patients out of the flood. "We have shifted nearly 25 COVID patients in Tollichowki and Shaikpet area where about seven feet high dirty flood water has stagnated. The health of everyone, especially COVID patients, is at great risk," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, of Sakina foundation.

Gauging the severity of the situation, the state government declared a two-day holiday for government and private institutions on Wednesday and Thursday and also appealed to the residents to avoid stepping out except in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the situation is being 'closely monitored' by the Ministry of Home Affairs and that the central government is committed to providing all possible assistance to residents in flood-affected Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

(With ENS inputs)

