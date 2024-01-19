Violence worsening public perception of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College: Teachers

KOCHI: Maharaja’s College campus is on the boil again. And the teachers are worried. For they fear the recent incidents of violence reported on the campus will work towards worsening the institution’s image in people’s eyes.
“We feel Maharaja’s College campus is fast becoming an example of how democracy shouldn’t be,” said an assistant professor who didn’t wish to be named. He said many things were wrong in the college.
“Everyone, right from the teaching fraternity to the governing council knows what’s wrong. But none dares right the wrongs, all in the name of not hurting the ‘democratic rights’ of students,” he said.
One of the major issues the teachers highlight is the openness of the campus. “Anyone can come in. The recent incident in which an assistant professor was stabbed, shows even weapons can be brought in freely,” said a lecturer. The teachers said every time such incidents happen, a committee is formed. “The committee members sit with parents, leaders of student organisations and teachers. Talks are held and problems are deemed to be solved,” said the lecturer. Right now, the college has been closed and that too indefinitely, the teacher said.
The assistant professor said instead of hitting the iron when it is hot, the college management is delaying it. “A few days later, everybody will go about as if nothing happened,” he said. “Where proper politics is not practised, fundamental elements will take root. You can see what is happening on the campus,” he said. Many teachers also allege that student organisations are being used by some people in the college to cover up their deeds.
N Ramakantan, the chairman of the Maharaja’s College Governing Council, said due to the incidents of violence, public perception about the college is very poor. Public perception is one of the parameters for the National Institutional Ranking Framework. “We managed to improve to the 43rd position from 90th last year. However, if things go on like this, it doesn’t bode well for the college,” Ramakantan said.
Agreeing that the open nature of the campus is one of the factors behind the incursion of anti-social elements, he said, “We know many anti-social activities like drug abuse and indecent behaviour are taking place on campus after classes. We even tried to lock the gates after 6pm, but every time, the gate and lock were damaged,” he said. Ramakantan said taking leaders of student organisations into confidence was the only solution for a violence-free and disciplined campus.
“Whenever we try to enforce rules being followed in all other city colleges, students revolt citing violation of rights. All these matters will be discussed at the meeting called on January 22,” he said.