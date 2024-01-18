Ernakulam Maharaja's College closed indefinitely amid violent clashes

KOCHI: Ernakulam Maharaja's College including the hostels, has been shut indefinitely following violent clashes between student organisations. The decision was taken in a meeting called by the principal on Thursday.
"A meeting has been called on January 22," said a teacher.
The college campus has been on the boil in recent days. On Wednesday, police registered a case against 15 students for stabbing the SFI unit secretary. In a separate incident, a differently-abled teacher was stabbed and wounded by a student over the suspension of another student.
"Back-to-back violent incidents took place on the campus. First, there was the clash between the SFI and KSU. Then came the stabbing incident which saw a student belonging to the fraternity injuring an assistant professor and early morning on Thursday a group of students attacked SFI college unit secretary Nassar Abdul Rehman. Nassar sustained injuries to his leg, hands and stomach," said sources.
Nassar has been admitted to the hospital. SFI allege that the fraternity is behind the attack.
According to college authorities, a decision as to when the institution will reopen will be taken after discussions with parents, teachers and students.