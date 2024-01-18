Ernakulam Maharaja's College closed indefinitely amid violent clashes

KOCHI: Ernakulam Maharaja's College including the hostels, has been shut indefinitely following violent clashes between student organisations. The decision was taken in a meeting called by the principal on Thursday.

"A meeting has been called on January 22," said a teacher.

The college campus has been on the boil in recent days. On Wednesday, police registered a case against 15 students for stabbing the SFI unit secretary. In a separate incident, a differently-abled teacher was stabbed and wounded by a student over the suspension of another student.