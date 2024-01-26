Lose weight with caution

KOCHI : In the age of social media, the desire to achieve a certain body image is pervasive. Yet, the dangers associated with rapid weight loss are often underestimated. Those jaw-dropping transformations may hide internal struggles, including hair transplants, kidney issues and liver problems. Quick weight loss often involves unhealthy practices, fads, risking muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, stress on internal organs as well as emotional stress. The allure of quick fixes, promising five to 10kg loss in two weeks, needs careful scrutiny due to several reasons because chasing false promises can lead to potential harm.

Let’s look at a few points on why it can be dangerous for the body:

 Unscientific nature: Quick weight loss plans lack scientific proof, raising doubts about their credibility. For instance, extreme diets promising such rapid results often neglect the body’s natural processes.