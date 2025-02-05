Student’s death: GPS letter putting victim in bad light draws criticism

KOCHI: Even as questions about what and who is responsible for the extreme step taken by 15-year-old Mihir Ahammed of Global Public School International are still being asked, the latest communique by the school authorities to the parents of the students of the school has raised protests from various quarters.

The letter has allegedly tried to paint the victim in a bad light. The letter is said to have highlighted how Mihir was given TC from Gems Modern Academy after an incident with a girl student and then at GPS International wherein he and a few of his friends got into a fight with another student.

According to the letter, Mihir joined the school after being forced to take a transfer certificate from Gems Modern Academy. “We hear he was issued TC after an incident related to physical assault on a girl student. He sought admission to GPS International.

Being a school which believes in giving a second chance to a student, we decided to give admission to the child, even though it was the middle of the academic year. We took an undertaking from his parents that he would abide by the school rules,” says the letter.

The letter highlights how Mihir was included in every activity in the school. “He was selected to the school basketball team. He was part of the Model United Nations team at school and even presented the school in the event held at Choice School. We did everything to get him integrated into all the activities at the school,” says the letter.