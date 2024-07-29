Railways’ decision to compensate Joy’s family caught in legal tangle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two weeks after the tragic death of Joy, the Railways’ decision to compensate the sanitation worker’s family is entangled in legal complexities. The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has reached out to the National Commission on Labour to explore the possibility of providing compensation under the Workmen Compensation Act.
“We are looking into options to compensate the family in the best possible way and have the support of the Railway Board. However, as an organisation, the Railways must adhere to the rules set by the Union government,” an official stated.
A favourable decision from the Labour Commission is crucial, as it would qualify the family for a more substantial compensation package. The Act mandates that certain classes of employers provide compensation to their workers for injuries resulting from accidents. The Railways entrusted the cleaning and desilting work of the Amayizhanchan canal with Joy through the irrigation department on July 13. However, Joy went missing in the canal filled with waste from the city. His body was found after 46 hours of search.
The state government has already provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the worker’s family. There has been significant pressure from state ministers and members of parliament on the Railways to offer compensation. Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim raised the issue in Parliament and criticised the Railways for its delay in addressing the matter.