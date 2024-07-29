Railways’ decision to compensate Joy’s family caught in legal tangle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two weeks after the tragic death of Joy, the Railways’ decision to compensate the sanitation worker’s family is entangled in legal complexities. The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has reached out to the National Commission on Labour to explore the possibility of providing compensation under the Workmen Compensation Act.

“We are looking into options to compensate the family in the best possible way and have the support of the Railway Board. However, as an organisation, the Railways must adhere to the rules set by the Union government,” an official stated.