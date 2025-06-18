Police seek polygraph test for mother, uncle in Balaramapuram toddler death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have sought court permission to conduct a polygraph test of child‘s mother Sreethu and her brother Harikumar in the case related to the death of two and a half year old Devendu. This comes after Harikumar, the accused who is in jail, gave a statement to Rural SP K S Sudarsan claiming that Sreethu had killed the child.

Earlier, Devendu’s father Sreejith had also expressed suspicion about Sreethu’s role. However, she was not arrested at the time due to lack of evidence. Later, she was booked in a separate financial fraud case and is currently in jail.

Police were preparing to file the chargesheet this month, but have now put it on hold following Harikumar‘s statement. A detailed investigation will be carried out, including the polygraph tests.