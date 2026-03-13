Pongala clean-up took three days, says dist collector report; contrasts mayor’s claim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The report submitted by District Collector Anu Kumari on the clean-up following the Attukal Pongala indicates that waste removal in the city’s festival zones was completed within three days, contrasting the claims by Mayor V V Rajesh that the clean-up was carried out at a record speed on the day of the pongala itself.

According to the report, after the pongala held on March 3, the corporation, along with volunteers, removed pongala remnants and waste from main roads and nearby areas declared as festival zones within three days of the event.

The collector told TNIE that the waste generated during the festival has been cleared from roads and public spaces within the corporation limits. However, certain issues related to final disposal of the waste are still under monitoring.

“During the inspection, some waste remained in the premises of Attukal Temple. The temple authorities said that it is their responsibility and promised they would remove it. It has been cleared today,” she said.

The report also noted that temporary pandals and sheds erected on the temple premises were in the process of being dismantled, and temple authorities had informed that the structures would be removed within two days, after which the temple premises and surrounding areas would be fully cleaned.