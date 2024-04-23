Excise policy case: Judicial custody of Delhi CM Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha extended till May 7

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and was subsequently arrested by the CBI on April 11.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED and has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, as per Tihar jail authorities.

"Kejriwal was given two units of low-dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors," a Tihar official said.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him insulin, the official said.

AIIMS specialists, during a video conference with the chief minister on April 20, had advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crossed a certain level, he added.

Meanwhile, AAP sources said Kejriwal's blood sugar level had crossed 320 in Tihar. They said this is the first time that insulin has been given to him in jail, even though his sugar level has been increasing for some time.

Notably, Kejriwal has accused the ED of being "petty" and "politicising" what he ate in jail and asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

Kejriwal's response came after ED had claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating foods high in sugar every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)